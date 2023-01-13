Sterling Gains 1.17% to $1.2234 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2234 dollars per British pound (0.8174 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 1.17% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today the British pound gained 0.18% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.70% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 17.75% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 10.55% from its 52-week high of 1.3677 hit Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

--Up 14.46% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.55% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.12% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.12% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1737ET