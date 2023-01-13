Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sterling Gains 1.17% to $1.2234 -- Data Talk

01/13/2023 | 05:38pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.2234 dollars per British pound (0.8174 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound gained 1.17% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today the British pound gained 0.18% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.70% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 17.75% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 10.55% from its 52-week high of 1.3677 hit Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

--Up 14.46% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.55% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.12% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.12% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.03% 0.5702 Delayed Quote.0.93%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.06% 1.2223 Delayed Quote.0.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.20% 0.610739 Delayed Quote.0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.15% 0.7462 Delayed Quote.0.83%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.31% 0.88608 Delayed Quote.0.02%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.24% 1.08319 Delayed Quote.0.58%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.25% 0.01007 Delayed Quote.0.88%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.012308 Delayed Quote.1.34%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.06% 0.63824 Delayed Quote.0.29%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.07% 0.81813 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
