Sterling Gains 1.17% to $1.2234 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2234 dollars per British pound (0.8174 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound gained 1.17% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
--Up two of the past three weeks
--Today the British pound gained 0.18% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.70% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023
--Up four of the past six sessions
--Off 17.75% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
--Off 10.55% from its 52-week high of 1.3677 hit Friday, Jan. 14, 2022
--Up 14.46% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 10.55% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.12% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.12% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-13-23 1737ET