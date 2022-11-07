Sterling Gains 1.20% to $1.1514 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1514 dollars per British pound (0.8685 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 1.20% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 3.18% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Off 22.59% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

--Off 15.98% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 7.73% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 15.11% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 14.89% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1734ET