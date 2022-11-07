Advanced search
Sterling Gains 1.20% to $1.1514 -- Data Talk

11/07/2022 | 05:35pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.1514 dollars per British pound (0.8685 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 1.20% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 3.18% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Off 22.59% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

--Off 15.98% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 7.73% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 15.11% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 14.89% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -1.04% 0.56206 Delayed Quote.6.01%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.61% 1.15136 Delayed Quote.-15.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -1.47% 0.643567 Delayed Quote.11.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.08% 0.7405 Delayed Quote.-6.44%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.71% 0.86986 Delayed Quote.4.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.90% 1.00149 Delayed Quote.-12.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -1.51% 0.010623 Delayed Quote.8.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.20% 0.012224 Delayed Quote.-9.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.71% 0.59343 Delayed Quote.-13.80%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -1.58% 0.868591 Delayed Quote.18.96%
HOT NEWS