Sterling Gains 1.22% to $1.1102 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1102 dollars per British pound (0.9007 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 1.22% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Snaps a five session losing streak

--Off 25.36% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 19.70% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 3.87% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 18.72% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.59% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 17.93% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

