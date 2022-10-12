Advanced search
Sterling Gains 1.22% to $1.1102 -- Data Talk

10/12/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1102 dollars per British pound (0.9007 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 1.22% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Snaps a five session losing streak

--Off 25.36% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 19.70% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 3.87% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 18.72% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.59% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 17.93% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -1.19% 0.56433 Delayed Quote.5.91%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.24% 1.10987 Delayed Quote.-18.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -1.36% 0.652307 Delayed Quote.12.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.72358 Delayed Quote.-8.27%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -1.21% 0.87402 Delayed Quote.4.32%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.04% 0.9702 Delayed Quote.-14.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -1.02% 0.010969 Delayed Quote.10.63%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.12% 0.012171 Delayed Quote.-9.63%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.39% 0.5604 Delayed Quote.-18.49%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -1.22% 0.900974 Delayed Quote.22.15%
