Sterling Gains 1.31% to $1.2394 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2394 dollars per British pound (0.8068 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 1.31% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 2.49% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today the British pound gained 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 1.62% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Off 16.67% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 8.97% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Up 15.96% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 8.55% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.45% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.45% vs the dollar

