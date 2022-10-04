Advanced search
Sterling Gains 1.35% to $1.1475 -- Data Talk

10/04/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1475 dollars per British pound (0.8715 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 1.35% vs. the dollar

--Up for six straight sessions

--Up 7.36% over the last six sessions

--Largest six-day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 31, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Monday, April 19, 2021 when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Off 22.85% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

--Off 17.00% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 7.36% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 15.79% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 15.18% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -1.24% 0.5662 Delayed Quote.7.46%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.19% 1.14692 Delayed Quote.-17.70%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.28% 0.645382 Delayed Quote.11.36%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.81% 0.73961 Delayed Quote.-8.29%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.33% 0.8701 Delayed Quote.4.65%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.51% 0.9983 Delayed Quote.-13.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -1.25% 0.010703 Delayed Quote.10.79%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.05% 0.012277 Delayed Quote.-8.63%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.07% 0.57223 Delayed Quote.-17.80%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -1.22% 0.8719 Delayed Quote.21.50%
