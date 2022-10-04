Sterling Gains 1.35% to $1.1475 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1475 dollars per British pound (0.8715 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 1.35% vs. the dollar

--Up for six straight sessions

--Up 7.36% over the last six sessions

--Largest six-day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 31, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Monday, April 19, 2021 when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Off 22.85% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

--Off 17.00% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 7.36% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 15.79% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 15.18% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

