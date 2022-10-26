Sterling Gains 1.36% to $1.1628 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1628 dollars per British pound (0.8600 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 1.36% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 3.09% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 21.82% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Off 15.70% from its 52-week high of 1.3793 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 8.79% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 15.37% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.12% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 14.04% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-22 1736ET