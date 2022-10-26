Advanced search
Sterling Gains 1.36% to $1.1628 -- Data Talk

10/26/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1628 dollars per British pound (0.8600 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 1.36% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 3.09% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 21.82% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Off 15.70% from its 52-week high of 1.3793 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 8.79% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 15.37% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.12% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 14.04% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-22 1736ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.02% 0.55715 Delayed Quote.4.33%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.36% 1.1618 Delayed Quote.-16.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.96% 0.63457 Delayed Quote.10.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.35% 0.7367 Delayed Quote.-7.76%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.25% 0.867 Delayed Quote.4.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.11% 1.00779 Delayed Quote.-12.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.55% 0.010506 Delayed Quote.7.71%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.75% 0.01221 Delayed Quote.-10.01%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.41% 0.58207 Delayed Quote.-16.58%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -1.35% 0.860741 Delayed Quote.19.67%
HOT NEWS