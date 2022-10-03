Sterling Gains 1.38% to $1.1322 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1322 dollars per British pound (0.8832 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 1.38% vs. the dollar

--Up for five straight sessions

--Up 5.93% over the last five sessions

--Largest five-day percentage gain since Monday, March 30, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Off 23.88% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

--Off 18.10% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 5.93% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 16.80% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 16.31% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-03-22 1735ET