  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Sterling Gains 1.38% to $1.1322 -- Data Talk

10/03/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1322 dollars per British pound (0.8832 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 1.38% vs. the dollar

--Up for five straight sessions

--Up 5.93% over the last five sessions

--Largest five-day percentage gain since Monday, March 30, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Off 23.88% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

--Off 18.10% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 5.93% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 16.80% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 16.31% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-03-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.29% 0.57439 Delayed Quote.6.92%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.63% 1.13155 Delayed Quote.-17.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.42% 0.648727 Delayed Quote.10.78%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 1.12% 0.7335 Delayed Quote.-8.62%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -1.33% 0.86769 Delayed Quote.4.53%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.30% 0.9823 Delayed Quote.-13.87%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -1.43% 0.010838 Delayed Quote.10.84%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.02% 0.012267 Delayed Quote.-8.63%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.77% 0.57186 Delayed Quote.-18.17%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -1.60% 0.883744 Delayed Quote.21.23%
