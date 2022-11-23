Advanced search
Sterling Gains 1.41% to $1.2055 -- Data Talk

11/23/2022 | 05:35pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.2055 dollars per British pound (0.8295 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 1.41% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.95% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up 10 of the past 14 sessions

--Off 18.95% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Off 12.03% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 12.79% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 9.55% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 5.16% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.89% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.14% 0.558 Delayed Quote.4.16%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.35% 1.20523 Delayed Quote.-12.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -1.25% 0.621373 Delayed Quote.7.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.7484 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.53% 0.86211 Delayed Quote.3.10%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.84% 1.03956 Delayed Quote.-9.90%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -1.21% 0.010171 Delayed Quote.4.35%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.012254 Delayed Quote.-8.85%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.38% 0.6243 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -1.34% 0.829662 Delayed Quote.14.41%
HOT NEWS