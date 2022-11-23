Sterling Gains 1.41% to $1.2055 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2055 dollars per British pound (0.8295 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 1.41% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.95% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up 10 of the past 14 sessions

--Off 18.95% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Off 12.03% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 12.79% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 9.55% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 5.16% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.89% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1734ET