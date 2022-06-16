Sterling Gains 1.42% to $1.2350 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2350 dollars per British pound (0.8097 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 1.42% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 2.93% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Friday, March 27, 2020

--Off 16.97% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 11.55% from its 52-week high of 1.3962 hit Wednesday, June 23, 2021

--Up 2.93% from its 52-week low of 1.1999 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down 11.32% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.01% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 8.71% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-22 1736ET