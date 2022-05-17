Sterling Gains 1.42% to $1.2496 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2496 dollars per British pound (0.8003 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 1.42% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 2.42% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day percentage gain since Monday, March 30, 2020
--Off 15.99% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, May 4, 2022
--Off 12.08% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 2.42% from its 52-week low of 1.2201 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 11.93% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.64% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 7.63% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-17-22 1736ET