Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Gains 1.42% to $1.2496 -- Data Talk

05/17/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.2496 dollars per British pound (0.8003 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 1.42% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 2.42% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Monday, March 30, 2020

--Off 15.99% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Off 12.08% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.42% from its 52-week low of 1.2201 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 11.93% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.64% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 7.63% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1736ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pN.Korean leader Kim slams officials' 'immature' response amid COVID outbreak
RE
05:50pSlovak finance minister sets up battle with proposed tax on Russian oil processing
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.76% to 95.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Gains 1.15% to $1.0553 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Gains 1.42% to $1.2496 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 0.17% to 129.36 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pAllianz to pay $6 billion in U.S. fraud case, fund managers charged
RE
05:32pOil falls 2% on Powell comments, hopes for Venezuela supply
RE
05:31pDogecoin Gained 1.90% to $0.089 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Gained 1.03% to $2051.90 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PROSUS : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2Analysis-Why Twitter has ignored Elon Musk's 'trolling'
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, CarMax, Gilead, J.B. Hunt, Vodafone...
4Companies sell their businesses in Russia
5Third Point's Loeb turns back on Disney, cools on Amazon in first quart..

HOT NEWS