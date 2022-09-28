Advanced search
Sterling Gains 1.46% to $1.0891 -- Data Talk

09/28/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.0891 dollars per British pound (0.9182 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 1.46% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, June 15, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.90% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Off 26.78% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 21.22% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 1.90% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 18.89% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 6.28% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 19.49% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.30% 0.5985 Delayed Quote.12.03%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.49% 1.08854 Delayed Quote.-20.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.63% 0.675105 Delayed Quote.15.79%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.78% 0.73438 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.02% 0.8943 Delayed Quote.6.34%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.47% 0.97368 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -1.09% 0.011283 Delayed Quote.15.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.36% 0.012283 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.77% 0.57298 Delayed Quote.-17.14%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -1.45% 0.918687 Delayed Quote.25.64%
