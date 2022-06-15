Log in
Sterling Gains 1.48% to $1.2177 -- Data Talk

06/15/2022 | 10:38pm BST
British pound/dollar: 1.2177 dollars per British pound (0.8212 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 1.48% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020

--Snaps a five session losing streak

--Off 18.13% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 12.94% from its 52-week high of 1.3987 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 1.48% from its 52-week low of 1.1999 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down 12.94% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.38% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.99% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-22 1737ET

