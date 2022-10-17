Advanced search
Sterling Gains 1.57% to $1.1359 -- Data Talk

10/17/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1359 dollars per British pound (0.8804 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 1.57% vs. the dollar

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 23.63% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Off 17.84% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 6.28% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 17.26% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.71% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 16.03% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-17-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.08% 0.55276 Delayed Quote.3.41%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.09% 1.13632 Delayed Quote.-17.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.02% 0.641902 Delayed Quote.10.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.99% 0.72879 Delayed Quote.-8.99%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.04% 0.86578 Delayed Quote.3.51%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.04% 0.9841 Delayed Quote.-14.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -1.10% 0.010713 Delayed Quote.9.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.12% 0.012169 Delayed Quote.-9.49%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.25% 0.56432 Delayed Quote.-18.62%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -1.05% 0.879925 Delayed Quote.21.04%
HOT NEWS