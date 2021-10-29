Sterling Gains 1.60% to $1.3690 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3690 dollars per British pound (0.7305 British pound per dollar)

--This month the British pound gained 1.60% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage gain since Monday, May 31, 2021

--Snaps a two month losing streak

--This week the British pound lost 0.49% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today the British pound lost 0.75% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 7.96% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

--Off 3.68% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 5.97% from its 52-week low of 1.2919 hit Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

--Rose 5.71% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.18% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

