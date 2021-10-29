Sterling Gains 1.60% to $1.3690 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3690 dollars per British pound (0.7305 British pound per dollar)
--This month the British pound gained 1.60% vs. the dollar
--Largest one month percentage gain since Monday, May 31, 2021
--Snaps a two month losing streak
--This week the British pound lost 0.49% vs. the dollar
--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 1, 2021
--Snaps a three week winning streak
--Today the British pound lost 0.75% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021
--Down two of the past three sessions
--Off 7.96% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021
--Off 3.68% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 5.97% from its 52-week low of 1.2919 hit Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
--Rose 5.71% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.18% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
