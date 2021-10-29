Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Gains 1.60% to $1.3690 -- Data Talk

10/29/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.3690 dollars per British pound (0.7305 British pound per dollar)

--This month the British pound gained 1.60% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage gain since Monday, May 31, 2021

--Snaps a two month losing streak

--This week the British pound lost 0.49% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today the British pound lost 0.75% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 7.96% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

--Off 3.68% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 5.97% from its 52-week low of 1.2919 hit Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

--Rose 5.71% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.18% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-21 1736ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38pBritain to launch $220 million fund to boost floating wind power industry
RE
05:37pEuro Lost 0.12% to $1.1563 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Gains 1.60% to $1.3690 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 2.46% to 114.02 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDogecoin Lost 2.61% to $0.293 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEthereum Gained 3.56% to $4409.10 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBitcoin Gained 1.55% to $62420.17 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:14pMove over Apple, Microsoft now the world's most valuable company
RE
05:13pFrance's Macron questions Britain's credibility over fishing row
RE
05:12pUtilities Down Ahead Of Fed Meeting -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Q3 2021 Results 29/10/2021Balta Group
2Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Caterpillar, Comcast, Microsoft, Starb..
3Glencore Sees 2021 Marketing Earnings Above Guidance Range -- Update
4Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Announce Its Second Quarter Fisc..
5Valneva announces temporary trading suspension of its ordinary shares o..

HOT NEWS