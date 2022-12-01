Advanced search
Sterling Gains 1.64% to $1.2256 -- Data Talk

12/01/2022 | 05:39pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.2256 dollars per British pound (0.8159 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 1.64% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 2.55% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Off 17.60% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, June 27, 2022

--Off 10.57% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 14.67% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 7.89% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.40% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -1.38% 0.55433 Delayed Quote.4.32%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.50% 1.22565 Delayed Quote.-11.71%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -1.54% 0.607685 Delayed Quote.5.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.14% 0.7442 Delayed Quote.-6.96%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.55% 0.85852 Delayed Quote.2.85%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.98% 1.05239 Delayed Quote.-9.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -1.28% 0.010065 Delayed Quote.3.35%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.23% 0.01232 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.90% 0.63676 Delayed Quote.-9.37%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -1.48% 0.816007 Delayed Quote.13.28%
