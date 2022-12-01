Sterling Gains 1.64% to $1.2256 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2256 dollars per British pound (0.8159 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 1.64% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 2.55% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Off 17.60% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, June 27, 2022

--Off 10.57% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 14.67% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 7.89% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.40% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-22 1738ET