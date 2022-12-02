Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sterling Gains 1.65% to $1.2294 -- Data Talk

12/02/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.2294 dollars per British pound (0.8134 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound gained 1.65% vs. the dollar

--Up for four straight weeks

--Up 8.06% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week percentage gain since Friday, June 12, 2009

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Jan. 14, 2022, when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up seven of the past eight weeks

--Today the British pound gained 0.31% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 2.87% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Off 17.35% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Off 10.29% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 15.03% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 7.12% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.12% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 1745ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.53% 0.5524 Delayed Quote.4.99%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.23% 1.22858 Delayed Quote.-10.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.50% 0.604222 Delayed Quote.5.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.31% 0.7419 Delayed Quote.-5.76%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.17% 0.85727 Delayed Quote.2.73%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.05% 1.05325 Delayed Quote.-8.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.66% 0.009998 Delayed Quote.2.74%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.30% 0.012284 Delayed Quote.-8.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.63% 0.64084 Delayed Quote.-7.66%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.23% 0.813948 Delayed Quote.12.05%
Latest news "Economy"
05:46pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.66% This Week to 97.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pEuro Gains 1.38% to $1.0543 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pSterling Gains 1.65% to $1.2294 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pUk and allies announce price cap of $60 on russian oil - hm trea…
RE
05:45pDollar Lost 3.51% to 134.31 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pUtilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:41pCommunications Services Tick Up as Netflix Adds to Gains -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:36pU.S. Treasury says oil price cap 'institutionalizing' Russian crude discounts
RE
05:35pUkraine grain exports down 29.6% at 18.1 mln T so far in 2022/23
RE
05:34pTech Down on November Jobs Report -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1As the Fed plans to 'raise and hold,' new projections may show the cost
2ECB's Lagarde warns some fiscal policies in Europe could fuel excess de..
3U.S. job growth likely slowed again in November; labor market still tig..
4Musk delivers first Tesla Semi trucks
5Analyst recommendations: Blackstone, BT Group, Ecolab, GSK, Sainsbury....

HOT NEWS