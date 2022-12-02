Sterling Gains 1.65% to $1.2294 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2294 dollars per British pound (0.8134 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 1.65% vs. the dollar

--Up for four straight weeks

--Up 8.06% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week percentage gain since Friday, June 12, 2009

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Jan. 14, 2022, when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up seven of the past eight weeks

--Today the British pound gained 0.31% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 2.87% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Off 17.35% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Off 10.29% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 15.03% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 7.12% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.12% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 1745ET