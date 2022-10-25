Sterling Gains 1.71% to $1.1472 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1472 dollars per British pound (0.8717 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 1.71% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 22.87% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Off 16.83% from its 52-week high of 1.3793 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 7.34% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 16.67% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.72% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 15.20% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

