Sterling Gains 1.73% to $1.2094 -- Data Talk

11/25/2022 | 05:37pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.2094 dollars per British pound (0.8269 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound gained 1.73% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight weeks

--Up 6.30% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week percentage gain since Friday, April 10, 2020

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.19% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 18.69% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.75% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan 13, 2022

--Up 13.15% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 9.33% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 5.50% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.60% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.13% 0.5576 Delayed Quote.4.10%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.15% 1.2093 Delayed Quote.-10.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.17% 0.61802 Delayed Quote.6.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.37% 0.7469 Delayed Quote.-5.29%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.05% 0.85955 Delayed Quote.2.65%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.12% 1.0395 Delayed Quote.-8.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.08% 0.010128 Delayed Quote.2.49%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.09% 0.012242 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.21% 0.6245 Delayed Quote.-8.52%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.16% 0.826925 Delayed Quote.12.03%
