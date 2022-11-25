Sterling Gains 1.73% to $1.2094 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2094 dollars per British pound (0.8269 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 1.73% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight weeks

--Up 6.30% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week percentage gain since Friday, April 10, 2020

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.19% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 18.69% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.75% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan 13, 2022

--Up 13.15% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 9.33% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 5.50% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.60% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

11-25-22 1736ET