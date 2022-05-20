Log in
Sterling Gains 1.87% to $1.2493 -- Data Talk

05/20/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.2493 dollars per British pound (0.8004 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound gained 1.87% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 18, 2020

--Snaps a four week losing streak

--Today the British pound gained 0.16% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.21% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Off 16.01% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 12.10% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.39% from its 52-week low of 1.2201 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 11.71% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.66% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 7.65% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-22 1738ET

