British pound/dollar: 1.2334 dollars per British pound (0.8108 British pound per dollar)

--This quarter the British pound gained 1.95% vs. dollar

--Up for two straight quarters

--Up 10.44% over the last two quarters

--Largest two-quarter percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2009

--This month the British pound gained 2.59% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-month percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Up five of the past six months

--This week the British pound gained 0.83% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight weeks

--Up 2.49% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.42% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, March 24, 2023

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 17.08% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 5.97% from its 52-week high of 1.3117 hit Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Up 15.40% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 5.94% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.95% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 1743ET