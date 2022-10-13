Sterling Gains 2.06% to $1.1331 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1331 dollars per British pound (0.8825 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 2.06% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 3.31% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Off 23.82% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Off 18.04% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 6.02% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 17.13% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.46% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 16.24% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1738ET