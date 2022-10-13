Sterling Gains 2.06% to $1.1331 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1331 dollars per British pound (0.8825 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 2.06% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 3.31% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Off 23.82% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022
--Off 18.04% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
--Up 6.02% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 17.13% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.46% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 16.24% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
