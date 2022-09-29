Advanced search
Sterling Gains 2.13% to $1.1123 -- Data Talk

09/29/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1123 dollars per British pound (0.8990 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 2.13% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, March 26, 2020

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 4.07% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, March 30, 2020

--Off 25.22% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

--Off 19.54% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 4.07% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 17.45% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.29% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 17.78% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -2.93% 0.58253 Delayed Quote.11.86%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 3.18% 1.1171 Delayed Quote.-20.72%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -3.33% 0.654806 Delayed Quote.16.15%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.31% 0.731 Delayed Quote.-7.88%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -1.81% 0.88023 Delayed Quote.6.46%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.28% 0.98345 Delayed Quote.-14.64%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -2.41% 0.011037 Delayed Quote.14.94%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.012274 Delayed Quote.-8.86%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.40% 0.57448 Delayed Quote.-17.64%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -3.04% 0.894991 Delayed Quote.26.12%
HOT NEWS