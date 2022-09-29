Sterling Gains 2.13% to $1.1123 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1123 dollars per British pound (0.8990 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 2.13% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, March 26, 2020
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 4.07% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, March 30, 2020
--Off 25.22% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022
--Off 19.54% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
--Up 4.07% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 17.45% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 4.29% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 17.78% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
