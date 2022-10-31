Sterling Gains 2.65% to $1.1464 -- Data Talk Update

(Updated to include monthly stats)

British pound/dollar: 1.1464 dollars per British pound (0.8723 British pound per dollar)

--This month the British pound gained 2.65% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-month percentage gain since Monday, May 31, 2021

--Snaps a two-month losing streak

--Today the British pound lost 1.32% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 22.93% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Off 16.35% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan 13, 2022

--Up 7.26% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 16.11% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 15.26% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-22 1751ET