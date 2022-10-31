Advanced search
Sterling Gains 2.65% to $1.1464 -- Data Talk Update

10/31/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
(Updated to include monthly stats)


British pound/dollar: 1.1464 dollars per British pound (0.8723 British pound per dollar)


--This month the British pound gained 2.65% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-month percentage gain since Monday, May 31, 2021

--Snaps a two-month losing streak

--Today the British pound lost 1.32% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 22.93% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Off 16.35% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan 13, 2022

--Up 7.26% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 16.11% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 15.26% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-22 1751ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 1.05% 0.55758 Delayed Quote.2.89%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.08% 1.14697 Delayed Quote.-14.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 1.03% 0.640254 Delayed Quote.8.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.09% 0.7341 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.36% 0.8614 Delayed Quote.2.14%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.71% 0.98835 Delayed Quote.-12.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.52% 0.010539 Delayed Quote.5.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.58% 0.012085 Delayed Quote.-9.48%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.27% 0.58166 Delayed Quote.-14.96%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 1.09% 0.87184 Delayed Quote.16.53%
