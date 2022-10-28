Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sterling Gains 2.77% to $1.1617 -- Data Talk

10/28/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1617 dollars per British pound (0.8608 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound gained 2.77% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Up for three straight weeks

--Up 4.72% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week percentage gain since Friday, April 10, 2020

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today the British pound gained 0.45% vs. the dollar

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 21.90% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 15.23% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 8.69% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 15.14% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.02% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 14.13% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1741ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -1.02% 0.5516 Delayed Quote.4.01%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.40% 1.161 Delayed Quote.-13.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.68% 0.633172 Delayed Quote.8.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.33% 0.7344 Delayed Quote.-6.75%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.43% 0.85811 Delayed Quote.3.21%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 0.9963 Delayed Quote.-12.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.17% 0.010472 Delayed Quote.5.93%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.12% 0.012156 Delayed Quote.-9.08%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.24% 0.5813 Delayed Quote.-14.55%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.39% 0.861326 Delayed Quote.16.26%
HOT NEWS