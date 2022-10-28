Sterling Gains 2.77% to $1.1617 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1617 dollars per British pound (0.8608 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 2.77% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Up for three straight weeks

--Up 4.72% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week percentage gain since Friday, April 10, 2020

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today the British pound gained 0.45% vs. the dollar

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 21.90% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 15.23% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 8.69% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 15.14% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.02% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 14.13% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

10-28-22 1741ET