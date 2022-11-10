Sterling Gains 3.15% to $1.1715 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1715 dollars per British pound (0.8536 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 3.15% vs. the dollar

--Largest percentage gain since March 19, 2009

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 21.24% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

--Off 14.51% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 9.61% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 12.37% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.19% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 13.40% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

11-10-22 1745ET