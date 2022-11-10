Advanced search
Sterling Gains 3.15% to $1.1715 -- Data Talk

11/10/2022 | 05:46pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.1715 dollars per British pound (0.8536 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 3.15% vs. the dollar

--Largest percentage gain since March 19, 2009

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 21.24% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

--Off 14.51% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 9.61% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 12.37% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.19% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 13.40% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1745ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.18% 0.56365 Delayed Quote.5.05%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 2.93% 1.17037 Delayed Quote.-14.62%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -1.31% 0.641581 Delayed Quote.10.31%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 1.54% 0.7501 Delayed Quote.-5.83%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -1.12% 0.87094 Delayed Quote.3.85%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.79% 1.0199 Delayed Quote.-11.88%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -2.11% 0.010596 Delayed Quote.7.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.94% 0.012403 Delayed Quote.-8.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 2.30% 0.60192 Delayed Quote.-12.79%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -2.80% 0.854518 Delayed Quote.17.11%
HOT NEWS