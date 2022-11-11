Advanced search
Sterling Gains 4.04% to $1.1837 -- Data Talk

11/11/2022 | 05:41pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.1837 dollars per British pound (0.8448 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound gained 4.04% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, March 27, 2020

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today the British pound gained 1.04% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 4.23% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Friday, March 27, 2020

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Off 20.42% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Off 13.62% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 10.75% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 11.72% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.25% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 12.50% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1740ET

