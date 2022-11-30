Sterling Gains 5.18% to $1.2058 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2058 dollars per British pound (0.8293 British pound per dollar)

--This month the British pound gained 5.18% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-month percentage gain since Friday, July 31, 2020

--Up for two straight months

--Up 7.97% over the last two months

--Largest two-month percentage gain since Tuesday, June 30, 2009

--Today the British pound gained 0.90% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 18.93% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 12.01% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 12.82% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 9.19% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.87% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

