Sterling Gains 5.18% to $1.2058 -- Data Talk

11/30/2022 | 05:43pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.2058 dollars per British pound (0.8293 British pound per dollar)


--This month the British pound gained 5.18% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-month percentage gain since Friday, July 31, 2020

--Up for two straight months

--Up 7.97% over the last two months

--Largest two-month percentage gain since Tuesday, June 30, 2009

--Today the British pound gained 0.90% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 18.93% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 12.01% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 12.82% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 9.19% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.87% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1742ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.56% 0.56234 Delayed Quote.3.70%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.06% 1.20711 Delayed Quote.-11.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.15% 0.617322 Delayed Quote.5.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 1.23% 0.74491 Delayed Quote.-6.29%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.17% 0.8627 Delayed Quote.2.92%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.88% 1.04148 Delayed Quote.-9.04%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.60% 0.010195 Delayed Quote.3.22%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.33% 0.012292 Delayed Quote.-8.79%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.78% 0.63052 Delayed Quote.-9.85%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -1.07% 0.828377 Delayed Quote.13.11%
