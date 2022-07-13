Sterling Lost 0.01% to $1.1888 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1888 dollars per British pound (0.8412 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.01% vs. the dollar
--Down for three straight sessions
--Down 1.22% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage decline since Wednesday, July 6, 2022
--Down five of the past seven sessions
--Off 20.08% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, March 25, 2020
--Off 14.85% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Down 14.24% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.38% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 12.12% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-13-22 1735ET