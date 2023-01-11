Sterling Lost 0.01% to $1.2149 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2149 dollars per British pound (0.8231 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.01% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.30% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 18.32% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.35% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan 13, 2022

--Up 13.67% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 11.32% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.42% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.42% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

01-11-23 1733ET