Sterling Lost 0.01% to $1.2149 -- Data Talk

01/11/2023 | 05:34pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.2149 dollars per British pound (0.8231 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.01% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.30% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 18.32% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.35% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan 13, 2022

--Up 13.67% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 11.32% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.42% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.42% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-23 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.05% 0.56779 Delayed Quote.0.74%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.02% 1.21498 Delayed Quote.0.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.10% 0.613091 Delayed Quote.0.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.74448 Delayed Quote.1.15%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.18% 0.8852 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.17% 1.07583 Delayed Quote.0.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.05% 0.010086 Delayed Quote.0.06%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.03% 0.012254 Delayed Quote.0.76%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.14% 0.6362 Delayed Quote.0.32%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.04% 0.823005 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
