Sterling Lost 0.01% to $1.2261 -- Data Talk

06/23/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.2261 dollars per British pound (0.8156 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.01% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.14% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Monday, June 20, 2022

--Off 17.57% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 12.18% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 2.18% from its 52-week low of 1.1999 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down 11.93% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.71% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.37% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-22 1736ET

