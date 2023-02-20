Sterling Lost 0.02% to $1.2041 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2041 dollars per British pound (0.8305 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 19.05% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.48% from its 52-week high of 1.3603 hit Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

--Up 12.66% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 11.48% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.24% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.47% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

02-20-23 1734ET