Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sterling Lost 0.02% to $1.2041 -- Data Talk

02/20/2023 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.2041 dollars per British pound (0.8305 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 19.05% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.48% from its 52-week high of 1.3603 hit Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

--Up 12.66% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 11.48% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.24% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.47% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-20-23 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.43% 0.57317 Delayed Quote.1.44%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.08% 1.20393 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.12% 0.617402 Delayed Quote.1.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.22% 0.7427 Delayed Quote.0.53%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.08% 0.88744 Delayed Quote.0.36%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 1.0684 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.07% 0.010048 Delayed Quote.0.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.03% 0.012096 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.30% 0.62532 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.08% 0.83062 Delayed Quote.0.46%
Latest news "Economy"
05:46pAustralia must ramp up on renewables to avert blackouts -market operator
RE
05:43pHow Biden's surprise trip to Kyiv was kept secret - but not from Russia
RE
05:35pDollar Gains 0.12% to 134.26 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Lost 0.02% to $1.2041 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Lost 0.08% to $1.0687 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pUK launches energy efficiency taskforce, names NatWest boss as co-chair
RE
05:31pDogecoin Gained 0.82% to $0.088 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBitcoin Gained 0.89% to $24761.92 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:16pExplosion rocks Ohio factory, scattering molten metal -local media
RE
05:07pTrafigura appoints new battery metals trading heads after nickel fraud - source
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Car parts maker Forvia sees stable sales in 2023
2G20 watchdog says commodity market concentration poses threat to wider ..
3APPLE INC : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
4Bavarian Nordic A/S Launches Offering of up to 7,046,839 New Shares in ..
5Asia shares creep higher, wary on Fed and BOJ outlooks

HOT NEWS