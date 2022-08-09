Log in
Sterling Lost 0.02% to $1.2076 -- Data Talk

08/09/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.2076 dollars per British pound (0.8281 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 18.81% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 12.93% from its 52-week high of 1.3869 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 2.12% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.75% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.85% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.73% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.25% 0.57652 Delayed Quote.6.72%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.08% 1.20752 Delayed Quote.-10.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.14% 0.642797 Delayed Quote.9.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.21% 0.7757 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.23% 0.84568 Delayed Quote.0.38%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.15% 1.02129 Delayed Quote.-10.53%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.07% 0.01041 Delayed Quote.5.19%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.03% 0.012569 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.02% 0.62874 Delayed Quote.-8.74%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.08% 0.828089 Delayed Quote.12.19%
