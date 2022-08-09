Sterling Lost 0.02% to $1.2076 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2076 dollars per British pound (0.8281 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 18.81% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 12.93% from its 52-week high of 1.3869 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 2.12% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.75% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.85% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.73% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-22 1736ET