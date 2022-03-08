Sterling Lost 0.02% to $1.3102 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3102 dollars per British pound (0.7632 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.02% vs. the dollar
--Down for four straight sessions
--Down 2.28% over the last four sessions
--Largest four day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 11, 2020
--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, when the market fell for five straight sessions
--Down nine of the past 11 sessions
--Off 11.91% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
--Off 7.82% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Down 5.65% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.33% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.15% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
