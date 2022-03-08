Sterling Lost 0.02% to $1.3102 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3102 dollars per British pound (0.7632 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 2.28% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Down nine of the past 11 sessions

--Off 11.91% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

--Off 7.82% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Down 5.65% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.33% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.15% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

03-08-22 1738ET