Sterling Lost 0.02% to $1.3102 -- Data Talk

03/08/2022 | 05:39pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3102 dollars per British pound (0.7632 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 2.28% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Down nine of the past 11 sessions

--Off 11.91% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

--Off 7.82% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Down 5.65% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.33% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.15% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.70% 0.5546 Delayed Quote.4.36%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.14% 1.30943 Delayed Quote.-2.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.53% 0.592614 Delayed Quote.1.78%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.67% 0.7754 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.41% 0.83198 Delayed Quote.-2.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.26% 1.0894 Delayed Quote.-4.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.23% 0.009932 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.013011 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.51% 0.6798 Delayed Quote.0.54%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.14% 0.763697 Delayed Quote.2.41%
