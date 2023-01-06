Sterling Lost 0.04% to $1.2093 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2093 dollars per British pound (0.8269 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 0.04% vs. the dollar

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today the British pound gained 1.53% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 18.70% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Off 11.76% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 13.15% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept 26, 2022

--Down 11.04% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.04% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1736ET