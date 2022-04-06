Sterling Lost 0.04% to $1.3067 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3067 dollars per British pound (0.7653 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.04% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.36% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 12.15% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Off 8.06% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.51% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down 4.89% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.41% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-22 1740ET