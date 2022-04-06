Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Lost 0.04% to $1.3067 -- Data Talk

04/06/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.3067 dollars per British pound (0.7653 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.04% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.36% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 12.15% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Off 8.06% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.51% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down 4.89% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.41% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-22 1740ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pUK drawing up plans to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine - The Times
RE
05:57pU.S. slaps sanctions on Russian banks, Putin's kids
RE
05:53pUK drawing up plans to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine - The Times
RE
05:53pArgentina seeks Bolivia gas boost as LNG costs soar - sources
RE
05:48pUkraine's zelenskiy says latest round of western sanctions again…
RE
05:45pBritain plans nuclear power, offshore wind to boost energy independence
RE
05:42pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.22% to 92.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pEuro Lost 0.07% to $1.0897 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Lost 0.04% to $1.3067 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pDollar Gains 0.16% to 123.79 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VW to scrap models and focus on premium market -CFO tells FT
2Analyst recommendations: Chevron, Diageo, Mastercard, Oxy, UPS...
3Wall Street ends lower after Fed minutes
4Carlyle raises $4.6 billion for second credit fund
5HSBC launches metaverse portfolio for wealthy Asian clients

HOT NEWS