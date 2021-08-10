Sterling Lost 0.04% to $1.3840 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3840 dollars per British pound (0.7225 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.04% vs. the dollar
--Down for three straight sessions
--Down 0.63% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 20, 2021
--Down six of the past eight sessions
--Off 6.95% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, July 26, 2021
--Off 2.62% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 8.75% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020
--Rose 6.08% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.44% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.28% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-10-21 1732ET