Sterling Lost 0.04% to $1.3840 -- Data Talk

08/10/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3840 dollars per British pound (0.7225 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.04% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.63% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Off 6.95% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, July 26, 2021

--Off 2.62% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 8.75% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 6.08% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.44% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.28% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-10-21 1732ET

