Sterling Lost 0.05% to $1.3028 -- Data Talk

04/11/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3028 dollars per British pound (0.7676 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.35% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Wednesday, April 6, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 12.41% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, March 14, 2022

--Off 8.34% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.21% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down 5.21% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.87% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.70% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-22 1740ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.32% 0.56938 Delayed Quote.6.62%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.00% 1.30301 Delayed Quote.-3.68%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.41% 0.607541 Delayed Quote.4.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.42% 0.7911 Delayed Quote.0.52%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.03% 0.83512 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.01% 1.0882 Delayed Quote.-4.35%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.23% 0.010125 Delayed Quote.1.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.013188 Delayed Quote.-1.92%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.09% 0.6825 Delayed Quote.0.12%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.01% 0.76746 Delayed Quote.3.82%
