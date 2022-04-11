Sterling Lost 0.05% to $1.3028 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3028 dollars per British pound (0.7676 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.05% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.35% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Wednesday, April 6, 2022
--Down four of the past five sessions
--Off 12.41% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, March 14, 2022
--Off 8.34% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 0.21% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022
--Down 5.21% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.87% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.70% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-11-22 1740ET