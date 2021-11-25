Sterling Lost 0.05% to $1.3322 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3322 dollars per British pound (0.7506 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Down for five straight sessions

--Down 1.30% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Friday, May 15, 2020 when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Off 10.43% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

--Off 6.27% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.72% from its 52-week low of 1.3227 hit Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

--Down 0.27% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.69% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.51% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-21 1736ET