Sterling Lost 0.05% to $1.3866 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3866 dollars per British pound (0.7212 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 0.25% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, July 23, 2021

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today the British pound gained 0.43% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, July 27, 2021

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 6.78% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 2.44% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 8.96% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 5.95% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.25% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.47% vs the dollar

