British pound/dollar: 1.2034 dollars per British pound (0.8310 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 0.07% vs. the dollar

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today the British pound gained 0.92% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 27, 2023

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.77% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

--Off 19.09% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Off 9.26% from its 52-week high of 1.3262 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Up 12.59% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 7.70% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.09% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.53% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

03-10-23 1742ET