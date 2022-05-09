Sterling Lost 0.07% to $1.2331 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2331 dollars per British pound (0.8110 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.07% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 2.41% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Off 17.10% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, June 29, 2020

--Off 13.24% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Down 12.65% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.95% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 8.85% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1739ET