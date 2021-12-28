Log in
Sterling Lost 0.07% to $1.3432 -- Data Talk

12/28/2021 | 05:37pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3432 dollars per British pound (0.7445 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.07% vs. the dollar

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 9.69% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 5.49% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 1.72% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 0.53% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.98% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.71% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-21 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.21% 0.53736 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.05% 1.3432 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.13% 0.58099 Delayed Quote.1.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.28% 0.7796 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.16% 0.84183 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.19% 1.1309 Delayed Quote.-7.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.39% 0.009966 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.35% 0.013387 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.22% 0.6801 Delayed Quote.-5.10%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.06% 0.744496 Delayed Quote.2.03%
