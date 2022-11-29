Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sterling Lost 0.08% to $1.1951 -- Data Talk

11/29/2022 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.1951 dollars per British pound (0.8368 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.08% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.37% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Off 19.65% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

--Off 12.79% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 11.82% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.15% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.25% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 11.66% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1741ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.44% 0.5585 Delayed Quote.3.78%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.08% 1.19482 Delayed Quote.-10.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.63% 0.615938 Delayed Quote.5.77%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.73% 0.73572 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.11% 0.86368 Delayed Quote.2.34%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.18% 1.03207 Delayed Quote.-8.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.14% 0.010257 Delayed Quote.2.01%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.02% 0.012251 Delayed Quote.-8.84%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.48% 0.61931 Delayed Quote.-9.08%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.10% 0.836918 Delayed Quote.12.26%
Latest news "Economy"
05:58pTwitter blue verified set to launch on Apple's iOS app - Information
RE
05:58pTwitter not safer under Elon Musk, says former head of trust and safety -conference
RE
05:53pDisney warns restructuring could result in impairment charges
RE
05:42pTwitter Blue Verified Scheduled To Roll Out On Friday But Only On Apple'S IOS Mobile Software - The Information
RE
05:42pTwitter blue verified is scheduled to roll out on friday but onl…
RE
05:42pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.09% to 99.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pEuro Lost 0.09% to $1.0331 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pSterling Lost 0.08% to $1.1951 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pDollar Lost 0.16% to 138.71 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pU.S. senators introduce bill to expand E15 gasoline sales, with support from oil group
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Slightly Higher After China Clampdow..
2Behind Foxconn's China woes: mistrust, miscommunication, COVID curbs
3Credit Suisse shares hit record low as subscription rights dumped
4S&P 500 seen ending end next year up 6% after choppy first half
5Futures edge higher on boost from growth stocks, hopes of looser China ..

HOT NEWS