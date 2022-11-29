Sterling Lost 0.08% to $1.1951 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1951 dollars per British pound (0.8368 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.08% vs. the dollar
--Down for three straight sessions
--Down 1.37% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
--Off 19.65% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022
--Off 12.79% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Up 11.82% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 10.15% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 4.25% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 11.66% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-29-22 1741ET