Sterling Lost 0.08% to $1.2021 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2021 dollars per British pound (0.8319 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.08% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.40% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 19.18% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Off 12.28% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 12.47% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.90% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.31% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 11.14% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

