Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Lost 0.08% to $1.3600 -- Data Talk

01/20/2022 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.3600 dollars per British pound (0.7353 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.08% vs. the dollar

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 8.57% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 4.31% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.99% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 0.95% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.53% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.53% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.07% 0.53049 Delayed Quote.-1.45%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.09% 1.3594 Delayed Quote.0.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.11% 0.58801 Delayed Quote.0.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.01% 0.79909 Delayed Quote.1.13%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.20% 0.83189 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.29% 1.1309 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.08% 0.009878 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.01% 0.013433 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.45% 0.67482 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.10% 0.735619 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pJudge orders detention for Oath Keeper charged with U.S. Capitol riot sedition
RE
05:54pGeorgia prosecutor requests special grand jury in Trump election probe
RE
05:53pU.S. charges man with human smuggling after 4 freeze to death near Canada border
RE
05:50pBipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill
RE
05:49pCanadian vaccine mandate to lead to inflation, empty shelves, trucking executives say
RE
05:49pCanadian vaccine mandate to lead to inflation, empty shelves, trucking executives say
RE
05:38pTrump campaign officials, including Giuliani, oversaw 2020 fake electors' plan -CNN
RE
05:38pDogecoin Lost 3.55% to $0.156 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEthereum Lost 0.98% to $3083.99 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pTaiwan VP to make sensitive U.S. stopovers in visit to Honduras
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street sell-off deepens, Nasdaq confirms correction
2Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, AMD, Bumble, Etsy, Ford....
3Wall Street rally fizzles as Fed tightening fears spook investors
4PROSUS : From Sell to buy Rating by Goldman Sachs
5Microsoft-Activision deal gives merger speculators a new darling

HOT NEWS