Sterling Lost 0.08% to $1.3600 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3600 dollars per British pound (0.7353 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.08% vs. the dollar

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 8.57% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 4.31% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.99% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 0.95% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.53% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.53% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-22 1734ET