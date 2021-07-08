Log in
Sterling Lost 0.09% to $1.3788 -- Data Talk

07/08/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3788 dollars per British pound (0.7253 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.09% vs. the dollar

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 7.30% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Off 2.99% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 9.84% from its 52-week low of 1.2553 hit Monday, July 13, 2020

--Rose 9.39% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.31% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.90% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-21 1737ET

