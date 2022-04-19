Sterling Lost 0.10% to $1.2998 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2998 dollars per British pound (0.7693 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.10% vs. the dollar
--Down for four straight sessions
--Down 0.91% over the last four sessions
--Largest four day percentage decline since Monday, March 28, 2022
--Longest losing streak since Monday, March 28, 2022 when the market fell for four straight sessions
--Down nine of the past 11 sessions
--Off 12.61% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
--Off 8.55% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Down 6.76% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.10% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.92% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-19-22 1745ET