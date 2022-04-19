Sterling Lost 0.10% to $1.2998 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2998 dollars per British pound (0.7693 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.10% vs. the dollar

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 0.91% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage decline since Monday, March 28, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, March 28, 2022 when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down nine of the past 11 sessions

--Off 12.61% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

--Off 8.55% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Down 6.76% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.10% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.92% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

