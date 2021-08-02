Sterling Lost 0.10% to $1.3887 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3887 dollars per British pound (0.7201 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.10% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.53% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 20, 2021
--Off 6.64% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 2.29% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 9.12% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020
--Rose 6.22% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.62% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-02-21 1735ET