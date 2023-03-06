British pound/dollar: 1.2028 dollars per British pound (0.8314 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.12% vs. the dollar

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 19.13% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 9.30% from its 52-week high of 1.3262 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Up 12.54% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 8.21% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.58% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-23 1736ET