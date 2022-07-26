Log in
Sterling Lost 0.12% to $1.2031 -- Data Talk

07/26/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.2031 dollars per British pound (0.8312 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.12% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 19.11% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 13.82% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 1.74% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.30% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.21% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 11.07% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.01% 0.57642 Delayed Quote.7.41%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.20% 1.20291 Delayed Quote.-11.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.03% 0.645332 Delayed Quote.10.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.23% 0.7757 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.88% 0.84095 Delayed Quote.1.29%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.03% 1.0117 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.07% 0.010408 Delayed Quote.5.19%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.20% 0.012523 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.46% 0.62283 Delayed Quote.-8.83%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.20% 0.831304 Delayed Quote.12.88%
