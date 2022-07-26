Sterling Lost 0.12% to $1.2031 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2031 dollars per British pound (0.8312 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.12% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 19.11% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 13.82% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 1.74% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.30% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.21% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 11.07% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-22 1739ET