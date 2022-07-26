Sterling Lost 0.12% to $1.2031 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2031 dollars per British pound (0.8312 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.12% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, July 20, 2022
--Snaps a three session winning streak
--Off 19.11% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 13.82% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Up 1.74% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 13.30% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.21% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 11.07% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
